Nipah outbreak: Death toll rises to 11, health advisory issued

[India], May 24 (ANI): As one more person has died in Kerala's Kozhikode due to Nipah virus, taking the death toll to 11, the state's health department on Thursday issued an advisory for people travelling to the state.

Though the state's department of health and family welfare is claiming that Kerala is safe and the situation is under control, it has urged travelers to be extra cautious while visiting Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts.

"The infection remains highly localised, all cases being linked to one family... the Health Department is taking effective steps for management of reported cases and surveillance through tracing of the contact of these persons. The situation remains under control," said the department in the advisory.

Earlier, Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam had appealed to the people of the state not to panic over the rumours being circulated about the spread of the virus and requested everyone to follow the advisories issued by the health department. Also, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is closely monitoring the outbreak and taking steps to prevent its further spread. Taking cognizance of the issue, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P Nadda also directed to constitute a team of six doctors to probe the outbreak of the virus. (ANI)