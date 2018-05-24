Nipah Virus not an epidemic: Centre

[India], May 24 (ANI): Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday, said that the rare Nipah Virus (NiV) is not an epidemic.

He told ANI, "Government of India is keeping a close watch on the situation, our team of doctors is present at the spot. It is localised and not an epidemic, all kinds of precautions are being taken. People should not panic".

So far, the rare and deadly virus has claimed 11 lives in Kerala. The state's health department has issued an advisory for people traveling to the state. It has urged travelers to be extra cautious while visiting Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts. (ANI)