'Nipah Virus not major outbreak, only a local occurrence'

[India], May 24 (ANI): The Central High-level Team, appointed by the Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda to probe the outbreak of Nipah Virus in Kerala, observed that the disease is not a major outbreak and is only a local occurrence.

A statement released from the Centre asserted that the team further fine-tuned the draft guidelines, case definitions, and advisory for healthcare workers, information to the general public, advisories for sample collection and transportation accordingly.

The Central Team also held meetings with the District Collectors and the medical and para-medical staff of the hospitals in Kerala today to review the condition of the admitted patients and to consider the further course of action to be taken to prevent the disease from spreading.

The statement further stated that the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare is closely monitoring the situation. So far, the rare and deadly virus has claimed 11 lives in Kerala. The state's health department has issued an advisory for people travelling to the state. It has urged travellers to be extra cautious while visiting Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts. (ANI)