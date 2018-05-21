Nipah Virus outbreak: Health Ministry reviews situation in Kerala

[India], May 20 (ANI): Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda along with Secretary Health reviewed the situation in Kerala on Sunday, in relation to the deaths which occurred because of the Nipah virus (NiV).

Nadda instructed the Director of National Centre for Disease Control to visit the district and initiate required steps as warranted by the protocol in consultation with the state government.

As per reports, at least three people died in Kozhikode district of Kerala due to Nipah virus.

There is no specific treatment for the 'rare and deadly' virus and its outbreak has resulted in a panic situation in the city. (ANI)