Nipah virus outbreak: Suspended Gorakhpur doctor offers help

[India], May 23 (ANI): Suspended after the death of over 70 infants at a Gorakhpur hospital last year, doctor Kafeel Khan has extended a helping hand to Kerala, which is grappling with the Nipah virus outbreak.

Khan has offered to assist the state authorities in curtailing the outbreak free of cost.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "When I came to know 10 people including a nurse died in Kerala, I thought to offer help there. I wrote to the Chief Minister and he gave a positive response. He asked me to contact the Chief Medical Superintendent and the hospital, so I contacted the hospital, and they said they'll revert today."

The Uttar Pradesh Government has however not revoked his suspension yet, Khan informed, adding that court has put no restriction on his movement within India. On being asked his further plans, Khan said he would be back to Gorakhpur in time when the viral encephalitis usually breaks out in the town. "Encephalitis breaks out around June and July so I still have a month left and I want to assure everyone that I am not leaving Gorakhpur, I'll be back after helping them," he said. The deadly Nipah virus has claimed 10 lives in Kerala till now. Earlier today, Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam appealed to the people of the state to not to panic over the rumours being circulated about the spread of the virus and requested everyone to follow the advisories issued by the State Health Department. Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is closely monitoring the outbreak and taking steps to prevent its further spread. Taking cognizance of the issue, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P Nadda also directed to constitute a team of six doctors to probe the outbreak of the virus. (ANI)