Nipah virus: Rajasthan Health Ministry issues advisory to medical officials

[India], June 6 (ANI): Rajasthan has issued guidelines to all medical and health officials to prevent and control the Nipah virus infection in the state.

The advisory on the direction of Rajasthan Health and Family Welfare Minister Raghu Sharma was issued keeping in mind the founding of Nipah virus in Kerala.

A media led by Sharma was held on Thursday in connection with the Nipah virus and horse-born glanders disease. He instructed the Medical and Health Department to ensure all the necessary measures for the prevention and control of Nipah virus.

Sharma has instructed the Rapid Response Team to identify all suspected patients and take all necessary measures related to their safety and treatment. Further, he has instructed doctors and medical personnel to provide guidelines issued by the central government regarding the Nipah virus. He also demonstrated the need to make awareness about Nipah disease as well. The minister has appealed to those who come from Kerala to contact the nearby medical institution as soon as they notice symptoms like cough, cold and fever. He has urged the nursing staff of Kerala residents living in Rajasthan and working in Kerala to take special precautions in this regard. (ANI)