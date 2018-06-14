Nipah virus scare under control: Kerala Health Minister

[India], June 14 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday said that the Nipah scare was under control and there were fewer chances of any new cases.

"No new case of Nipah has been registered in the last two to three days, so we can say that the spread of the virus is under control now. But we have to wait until July 30 as the last case occurred on May 31 and we have to take 42 days as incubation period, but this is just a safety method. I think no more cases will occur," she told media here.

The minister praised her department and even the opposition for the 'joint effort' in helping to curb the scare. She said, "It is a combined work of everybody irrespective of whether someone belonged to the opposition or the ruling party. Each and everyone united to control the spread of the virus. I am proud of my department, doctors, nurses, Asha workers and my health secretary, they worked like a machine." As many as 16 people lost their lives in Kerala due to the outbreak of the virus in May. As a precautionary measure, colleges and other educational institutions in Kozhikode were asked to remain closed till June 12. Furthermore, the state health department issued an advisory for people travelling to the state, urging them to be extra cautious while visiting Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts. As per the World Health Organisation, Nipah virus, spread by fruit bats, causes communicable disease and is fatal for both animals and humans. The symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, drowsiness, respiratory illness, disorientation and mental confusion, and can progress to coma within 24-48 hours. (ANI)