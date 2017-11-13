Nirbhaya case: SC defers convict's review petition to Dec 12

[India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the hearing of the review petition of one of the convicts in Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case to December 12.

Mukesh, who has been sentenced to death along with three other convicts in the case, had filed the petition.

The apex court, in May, upheld the order of Delhi High Court, which had sentenced the four convicts - Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh - to death.

On December 16, 2012, six people gang raped a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in a moving bus.

The woman succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital on December 29, 2012. One of the accused, Ram Singh, had hanged himself in the prison, while another person, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, was convicted in August last year and will serve the maximum sentence of three years in a reform home. (ANI)