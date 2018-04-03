NIRF ranking 2018: IISc Bengaluru tops chart

[India], Apr. 3 (ANI): As per the Ministry of Human Resource Development's latest rankings, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru secured the overall best institution in the country, while new entrant Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai secured the third position.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), which was announced by the Ministry today, placed IIT Mumbai in 'Overall' third position, second in 'Engineering' and fifth in 'Management' categories.

In the overall category, IISC-Bangalore continued to maintain its number one position from last year, followed by IIT-Madras, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kharagpur, Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU), IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Roorkee, Banaras Hindu University (BHU-Varanasi) and Anna University, Chennai.

In the Engineering category, the above seven IITs secured the top seven spots, led by IIT-Madras. On the other hand, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad retained the top spot among Management institutes, while the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) led the Medical list. The National Law School of India University (Bengaluru), IIT-Kharagpur and NIPER (Mohali) secured the top place in law, architecture and pharmacy categories, respectively. For the unversed, NIRF was approved by the HRD Ministry and launched in September, 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country, which draws from the overall recommendations and broad understanding arrived at by a Core Committee set up by the Ministry to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. As per the Ministry, the parameters broadly cover "Teaching, Learning and Resources," "Research and Professional Practices," "Graduation Outcomes," "Outreach and Inclusivity," and "Perception". (ANI)