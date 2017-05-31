Nirmal Singh reviews arrangements for Mata Kheer Bhawani festival

[India], May 31 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Wednesday visited Mata Kheer Bhawani temple at Tulmulla in Ganderbal district to review the arrangements for the annual festival.

Singh along with other ministers and senior officers reviewed the arrangements for the annual festival which will start from June 2.

"We reviewed the arrangements and I am happy to see the preparations. There is arrangement for medical facilities and refreshments. The area is also clean. There are also tight security arrangements," Singh told the media here.

Many migrant Kashmiri Pandits have already reached Kheer Bhawani to celebrate this festival. Kheer Bhawani temple, situated near Tulmulla village in Ganderbal district is dedicated to the Goddess Kheer Bhawani constructed over a sacred spring. The worship of Kheer Bhawani is universal among the Hindus of Kashmir Valley or Kashmiri Pandits. (ANI)