Nirmala Sitharaman inspects fire mishap site at Aero India show in Bengaluru

, [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday inspected the site where over 300 cars, in the parking area of the ongoing Aero Show in Bengaluru, were gutted in fire on Saturday.

The Defence Minister was accompanied by Air Force officials to the site.

A fire broke out in the opening area of Aero India 2019 at Yelankhana on Saturday afternoon.

Around 10 fire force and 5 other fire engines fought the fire.

No loss of lives took place in the incident.

Aero India show started on a sad note when two Indian Air Force jets collided mid-air. Two IAF pilots were injured while another lost his life. Aero India is a biennial air show and exhibition held in Bengaluru at the Yelankhana Air Force Station. (ANI)