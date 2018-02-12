Nirmala Sitharaman leaves for Jammu to assess security situation

[India], Feb 12 (ANI): In wake of the continuous terror attacks on the Army and CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Defence Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday left for Jammu to assess the security situation in the state.

Meanwhile, a CRPF personnel has lost his life in the ongoing encounter at the 23 Bn CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar, where two armed-terrorists were spotted in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Earlier on Saturday, terrorists barged into the Sunjwan army camp in Jammu, killing five security personnel and one civilian. Six army personnel and six civilians are injured.

Four terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have been gunned down. Combing operations are underway at the Sunjwan Army Camp. (ANI)