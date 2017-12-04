Nirmala Sitharaman reviews aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi in Kanyakumari

[India], Dec 3 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday reached Kanyakumari to review the current situation in the wake of the cyclonic storm 'Ockhi' which has tormented the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and now Lakshadweep.

Sitharaman reviewed the current situation, along with Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, senior ministers, officers of the Indian Navy, coastguard and district officials.

She also took stock of the region affected by the cyclone, and interacted with the locals.

The deadly cyclone, which has claimed many lives, lashed the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday with torrential rainfall and gusty winds. It has also killed seven people in neighbouring Sri Lanka and affected the lives of nearly 20,000 people. As rescue operations continue in full strength, 25 people have been rescued from Lakshadweep and 13 picked off the Kerala coast. The Indian Navy is conducting a massive search with 8-10 ships off Kerala coast, with three additional ships coming in from Mumbai along with food for almost 5,000 people. Furthermore, INS Shardul has dropped relief material on a boat affected by Cyclone Ockhi, off Kerala coast. A team of the Indian Navy will fly from Kochi to Lakshadweep for the rescue operation. (ANI)