Nishank takes charge as HRD Minister

[India], May 31 (ANI): Hours after being appointed the Human Resource Development Minister in the Modi Cabinet, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took charge of the Ministry.

"Whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have thought will be good. I will try my best to fulfil the responsibilities given to me. The HRD Ministry is the backbone," he told reporters.

Asked about the Ministry being embroiled in controversies during the first term of the Modi government, he said, "No ministry is controversial, a ministry is a ministry."

A former teacher of Saraswati Shishu Mandir, a school affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Nishank succeeded Prakash Javadekar who has been allotted the Information and Broadcasting Ministry in addition to the Environment Ministry. (ANI)