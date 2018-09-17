'Nishikant Dubey like elder brother, don't politicise the matter'

[India], Sep 17 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Pawan on Monday said that he washed BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Nishikant Dubey's feet and drank the used water thereafter only because he respects the parliamentarian and considers him an elder brother.

Pawan told reporters here, that he will move the court against those, who politicize the issue.

"This should not be politicised. What crime did I commit if I washed his feet and drank water? It was my sentiment. He is like my elder brother. I have known him for a long time. I will file a case against all those slandering me and doing politics on this," Pawan said.

The incident took place on Sunday when the MP from Jharkhand's Godda visited Kanhavara village of his constituency to announce the construction of a bridge. Onlookers filmed the episode, which was also shared by Dubey on his Facebook page. However, he later deleted it. In the video, Pawan can be seen washing Dubey's feet and drinking the water used for it. Earlier in July, Dubey grabbed headlines after he said that his party members fear that hugging Congress president Rahul Gandhi might lead to divorce. (ANI)