NITI Aayog, NSE Foundation join hands to improve quality of people's life

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) on Monday signed a Statement of Interest (SoI) with National Institution for Transforming India ( NITI) Aayog.

The mutual agreement is meant to improve quality of life of citizens by providing safe drinking water supply and sanitation, education and elder care sectors in three Aspirational Districts of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, Karauli in Rajasthan and Nandurbar in Maharashtra.

NSE Foundation is currently working in Ramanathapuram, Karauli and Nandurbar, which are a part of the 112 districts of the Aspirational Districts Programme.

"The Aspirational Districts Programme aims to align on-ground stakeholders and administrative structures towards the improvement of crucial indicators of human and social development. Health, Nutrition and Education constitute a core component of the programme, which will help leverage our demographic dividend as we move towards a New India," said Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog. Speaking on the occasion, NSE Foundation CEO Rema Mohan, said "NSEF has identified three primary focus areas namely: primary education, elder care and WASH (sanitation and safe drinking water) and supports more than 35 projects PAN India. NSEF works with the vision to enhance the wellbeing of people who are residing in these areas. NSEF aspires in helping the underprivileged sections of the population by improving their quality of life and reaching out to them." NITI Aayog and NSE Foundation would collaborate towards the review and co-creation of the strategic action plan and spearhead scoping studies and formative researches for innovative solutions in the identified sectors to demonstrate innovation in education, WASH and elder care. NITI Aayog and NSEF will further contribute to the strengthening of institutional capacity in the identified sectors. "The projects are impacting around 58,425 students directly through education interventions; around 1,33,700 students and community members through creating safe drinking water and sanitation infrastructure and around 14,800 elders through social and financial welfare programme. NSEF aims at bringing change in the above sectors with the coordination of local Government," the CEO added. (ANI)