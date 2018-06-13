NITI Aayog to launch index for efficient water resource management

[India] June 13 (ANI): The NITI Aayog is slated to launch a Composite Water Management Index as a tool to assess and improve the performance in efficiently managing water resources.

According to an official release, the tool is an attempt to inspire states and union territories towards efficient and optimal utilisation of water and recycling thereof with a sense of urgency.

The initiative is being rolled out in view of the limitations on availability and on the rising demand for sustainability of water resources.

"The index can be utilised to formulate and implement suitable strategies for better management of water resources," the release read. The index would contain information for the states and concerned central ministries and departments, thereby enabling them to formulate and implement suitable strategies for better management of water resources. Union Minister for Water Resources (WR), River Development (RD)and Ganga Rejuvenation (GR), Nitin Gadkari, will release the Index in the presence of Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar, CEO NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant and other officials. (ANI)