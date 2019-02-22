Nitin Gadkari inaugurates River Front Development Project in Haridwar

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated Chandi Ghat River Front Development in Haridwar, undertaken in the line of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

Located close to Chandi temple and Kali temple, the project accomplished at a cost of Rs 69.18 crore is a part of 36 other projects in Uttarakhand which have been completed.

The components of Chandi Ghat development included River protection works, intake well, chlorinator, overhead tank and water supply network, visitor information centre and parking area inside cremation ghat.

Strategic development plan in context with the city level mobility network, showing important access points has also been developed. The stretch is almost 767-metres along the Ganga, in which 627 metre is the bathing ghat and 140 metre is the cremation ghat. While addressing the gathering at Chandi Ghat, Gadkari said: "The ghat has now been turned into a ‘pakka’ ghat which can accommodate 10,000 people taking bath together." "Proper parking arrangements along with several other facilities have been introduced to ensure the safety and convenience of the visitors" the minister added. Six newly constructed sewage treatment plants, which were among the 19 projects that have been completed out of 33 proposed sewage treatment projects in the state, were also inaugurated during the event along with 12 sewage pumping stations and 11 small sewage treatment plants. “The remaining 14 projects will also get completed by the end of the year," said Rozy Agarwal, Executive Director (Finance) of National Mission for Clean Ganga. Rejuvenation plans for Banganga and Sonali Rivers were also announced by the minister along with foundation laying of projects worth Rs 12,000 crore under National Mission for Clean Ganga. (ANI)