Nitin Gadkari threatens legal action against Shehla Rashid for 'PM killing' allegations

New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said he will take legal action against "anti-social elements" who are making allegations involving him in the assassination threat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister's declaration, posted on Twitter, came after former JNU students' union president Shehla Rashid's tweet accusing the minister and the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsvak Sangh or RSS of involvement

On Friday, Pune Police had intercepted an internal communication of the Maoists, which talked about the ultras plan to assassinate PM Modi in the manner of a 'Rajiv Gandhi-type

I would be taking legal action on anti-social elements who have made bizzare comments; attributing personal motives to me, regarding the assassination threat to PM @narendramodi — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 9, 2018 The letter was allegedly found in the house of one of the five persons arrested for "links" with the banned CPI (Maoist), the Pune Police told the court on Thursday. "Looks like RSS/Gadkari is planning to assassinate Modi, and then blame it upon Muslims/Communists and then lynch Muslims #RajivGandhiStyle," Rashid wrote on her Twitter account a day after the plot was uncovered. Looks like RSS/Gadkari is planning to assassinate Modi, and then blame it upon Muslims/Communists and then lynch Muslims #RajivGandhiStyle — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) June 9, 2018 However, the former student union leader later clarified that her tweet was merely a sarcastic attempt at the alleged plot to assassinate the PM by the Maoists.