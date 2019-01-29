Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate road, river development works in Bihar

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several road projects and river development works in Bihar on Wednesday.

He will be accompanied by Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Radhamohan Singh and others, according to an official statement.

Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for two national highways projects worth Rs. 505 crore in Raxaul. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of four national highway projects worth Rs. 353.71 crore at Bagaha, Pashchim Champaran.

The minister will initiate development of 300 km river route from Hajipur to Triveni Ghat at a cost of Rs. 12.9 crore under dredging work in river Gandak for facilitating water transport. This will help in generating cargo transport capacity of 11.6 MT in the next five years. There will be RO-RO terminals at Vaishali, Kalyanpur, Betia and Bagaha. The project will provide cargo connectivity from river Ganga and transport facility up to Nepal by waterway. (ANI)