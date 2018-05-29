Nitin Gadkari withdraws defamation case against Digvijaya Singh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has withdrawn the defamation case against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh after the latter expressed regret over his statement.

The joint application, filed for withdrawal of the case in Delhi's Patiala House Court, stated, "In heat of political campaign, statements are made which may not always be substantiated and therefore in the larger public interest they (Gadkari and Singh) have agreed to put an end to the present ongoing litigation."

BJP's Gadkari had filed a defamation case against Congress' Singh for alleging that the BJP leader had made a profit in the allocation of coal blocks. (ANI)