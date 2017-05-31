Nitish assures to chalk out plan for education system's improvement

[India], May 31 (ANI): After majority of Class 12 students flunked the Bihar Board Exam, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday asserted that an action plan will be chalked out to improve the education system in the state.

"The result indicates that there is a need for improvement in the education system. We had a discussion about this and action plan will be chalked out," Nitish said.

He further said that if the students are not satisfied with their results then they can send request of re-evaluation, adding that the date of compartmental exams would be declared soon.

Only 35.5 percent students managed to pass the intermediate examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). According to reports, out of the 12.40 lakh students just 4.37 lakh or 35.25 percent managed to clear the board exam in Bihar. Last year, 11.55 lakh students appeared in the exam and 7.18 lakh or 62.19 percent cleared it. Only 30.11 percent students cleared the Class 12 or intermediary science (ISC) exam. Last year, the pass percentage of ISC students was 67.06 and in 2015 89.32 percent students cleared the exam. (ANI)