Nitish directs police to ensure safety of Kashmiris living in Bihar

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): In the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday directed DGP Bihar and SSP Patna to make sure that Kashmiri students in the state are not troubled.

The direction from the chief minister came after, few people vandalised a Kashmiri market in Patna in retaliation to Pulwama terror attack.

“Strong actions will taken against anti-social elements in the state,” Kumar told media here.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed into a convoy while moving from Jammu to Srinagar in Lethpora area of South Kashmir Pulwama district on February 14 at around 3:15 pm.

Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)