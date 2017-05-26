Nitish gives Sonia's lunch a miss, set to meet PM Modi on Saturday

[India], May 26 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is likely to attend a lunch to be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is scheduled to be to held tomorrow in the national capital, in the honour of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Interestingly, Nitish on Friday missed the lunch organized by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, which was attended by JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth is on a two-day visit to India beginning today.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Mauritius Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi. This is Jugnauth's first abroad visit after taking over as the Prime Minister from his father, Anerood Jugnauth in January. Shortly after landing, the Mauritius Prime Minister visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Besides this, the Mauritius Prime Minister will also hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart, which would also be attended by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Prime Minister Jugnauth will also address a business event in New Delhi, jointly organised by Charmers and Commerce of Industry (CII), FICCI and ASSOCHAM. (ANI)