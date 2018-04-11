Nitish Govt. to withdraw Military Police jawans deputed at Rabri's residence

[India], Apr. 10 (ANI): The Bihar government on Tuesday announced to withdraw 32 Bihar Military Police jawans deputed at the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi.

The development comes hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at Rabri's residence in connection with the IRCTC hotel tender case.

Meanwhile, Rabri's son and Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the decision and said that they will also give up the security provided to them by the state government.

In a series of tweets, Tejashwi also alleged that the Chief Minister had sent him a notice to vacate the government residence, he is presently living in. The probe agency also interrogated Tejashwi for more than four hours in the same case which pertains to alleged irregularities in allotting a contract for the maintenance of IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri. (ANI)