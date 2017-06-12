Nitish hits back at UP Dy CM over re-elections

[India], June 12 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday dared Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to conduct fresh elections to ascertain the popularity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference here, the Bihar Chief Minister said he was ready to conduct fresh elections in Bihar, if he is ready to do the same in Uttar Pradesh.

"I am ready for conducting elections in Bihar tomorrow, if he is ready to do the same in Uttar Pradesh. NDA, BJP people (MPs), who won from UP and Bihar, should resign from Lok Sabha membership, and conduct fresh elections", he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of UP, challenged Nitish Kumar to dissolve the state assembly and hold fresh elections, if he has faith in his work. Maurya taunted Nitish Kumar and said, he has a lust for power and he cannot live without it.(ANI)