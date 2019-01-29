Nitish Kumar breaks down while remembering George Fernandes

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke down while remembering former defence minister George Fernandes, who passed away Tuesday morning.

A visibly emotional Kumar said, "His leadership and guidance gave us opportunities to learn a lot. His guidance is crucial for all of us."

Fernandes was the Defence Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government when the Kargil War broke out between India and Pakistan in 1999, and India conducted its nuclear tests at Pokhran (1998). Besides that, he also held several ministerial portfolios including communications, industry and railways.

The last rites of Fernandes will be performed on Wednesday. (ANI)