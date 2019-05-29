Nitish Kumar calls JD (U) meeting as 'normal', says many issues will be discussed

[India], May 29 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who arrived here for a Janata Dal (U) meeting, on Wednesday termed the meeting as "normal".

"JDU office bearers' meeting is scheduled to take place on many issues. It's a normal meeting," Kumar told reporters here before the meeting.

A meeting of Janata Dal (United) office bearers was called ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony on May 30.

JD (U) is a part of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and bagged 16 parliamentary seats in Bihar. BJP-JD (U) had contested on 17 seats each.

Kumar's government also is supported by BJP after it came out of the alliance with RJD and Congress. (ANI)