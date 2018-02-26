Nitish Kumar chairs meeting over road safety

[India] Feb.26 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish chaired a meeting in Patna on Sunday over rampant cases of road accidents occurring in the state.

The meeting comes in the wake of Muzaffarpur accident that claimed lives of nine children.

Expressing his grief over the Muzaffarpur incident, he announced ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh to the family of the deceased.

At least nine children were killed and 24 got injured after a vehicle rammed into a school building in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Saturday.

The car allegedly belonged to a BJP leader. (ANI)