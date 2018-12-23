Nitish Kumar confident of sweeping LS poll in Bihar

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday asserted that his party would surely sweep the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state.

"People of Bihar very well know of our works. The propaganda of opposition parties is not going to cut any ice with the people. I don't speak uselessly and concentrate on my work. My main focus is to develop the state," he said.

Kumar's statement comes close on the heels of BJP president Amit Shah announcing that his party would contest on 17 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, while an equal number of seats will go to the Janata Dal (United). Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan led-Lok Jantantrik Party (LJP) will contest on six seats.

Speaking to ANI, Paswan said that he was satisfied with the seat share. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will surely retain power at the Centre in 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well," he said. Janata Dal (United) had contested the last Assembly elections in alliance with the RJD against the BJP and even formed the government, but later it joined the NDA and formed the government with the BJP's support in the state. (ANI)