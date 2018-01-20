Nitish Kumar gets Z-plus security after Buxar attack

[India] January 19 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be accorded Z-plus category security protection after his convoy was attacked in the Nandar village of Buxar district on January 12.

The Chief Minister's convoy was attacked and pelted with stones by a group of villagers when he was returning after attending a meeting during his Vikas Smaiksha Yatra.

Kumar was rescued safely, however, at least two security men sustained injuries in the stone-pelting.

The Bihar Chief Minister is on a state-wide tour since December 12 to take stock of the state government's development schemes over the years. (ANI)