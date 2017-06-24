Nitish Kumar is a cheat, claims RJD leader

[India], June 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Bhai Virendra on Saturday described Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a cheat who has made a "big mistake" by extending his support to NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind over former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar for the forthcoming presidential election.

Bhai Virendra told ANI, "Nitishi ji is one of such people who has cheated every single person. He is the one who has always tried to fool people. (Nitishji aise hain, koi saga nahi jisko thaga nahi, hamesha logon ko murkh banaane ka koshish karte hain)."

"People of Bihar will never forgive Nitish Kumar. Now a daughter of Bihar has been named as the presidential candidate. Nitish should have waited and thought about it. He has done a big mistake and will pay a price for that," he added.

Nitish Kumar on Friday said 'Bihar ki beti' Meira Kumar has been nominated as the presidential candidate by the opposition only to lose.

"I have a lot of respect for Meira Kumar, but 'Bihar ki beti' has been nominated only to lose," Nitish told media.

Despite conflict of opinion over presidential nominee, Janata Dal (United) chief today attended an iftaar party organised by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Patna. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was also present at the party with grand alliance partner.

Remaining firm on its stand of supporting National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, Nitish said his party took the decision after a detailed discussion with all party leaders.

"We took the decision after discussing all the leaders of our party and will not reconsider our decision to back Kovind," he added.

He further said the presidential candidature should not be made a subject of political confrontation.

Earlier, Lalu said that Nitish was doing a 'mistake' by supporting Kovind, adding that he would try to convince him to rethink on the same.

"I don't know why Nitish Kumar took this decision. I will tell him that he has made a mistake and would appeal him to rethink on his decision to support Kovind," Lalu told ANI.

The opposition on Thursday fielded former Lok Sabha speaker Meira as Presidential candidate against NDA's nominee Kovind.

The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 24.

The counting of the votes will be done on July 20. (ANI)