Nitish Kumar slams NDA over ongoing agrarian crisis in the nation

[India], June 12 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, today slammed the NDA government over their ignorance towards the ongoing agrarian crisis.

While addressing a press conference here, CM Nitish Kumar said, NDA government has "failed" to keep up to their manifesto's promise of giving farmers, 50 percent profit margins over the production cost.

He stated the reason behind the crisis to be the production cost, which is higher than the cost price, ultimately leading to the farmers' loss.

The Chief Minister of Bihar said, "The cost of seed is increasing. On a comprehensive note, the crisis can be solved only when NDA government offers what they have promised."

He also criticised both the previous UPA government and the present NDA government in the Centre for promoting Genetically Modified Seeds by the farmers.

"We have opposed of this from the very beginning. GM seeds are the cause of diseases. I am not just blaming NDA. The use of GM seeds was prevalent during UPA's regime too. The MNCs would only earn profit, ultimately affecting the livelihood of the farmers"

Criticising the production of BT cotton, the Kumar said, "The areas where BT cotton is grown, there are more reports of farmer suicides. When I was the agricultural minister, I was against the approval of BT cotton. I had clearly mentioned the agricultural ministry has nothing to do with BT cotton. Now, you all can see that the crop is failing."

Referring to the loan waivers approved by the state governments, he said, "Loan waivers, after temporary strikes, are not the solution to agrarian crisis. They are not helpful for the farmers, who haven't taken loans. People of Bihar don't take loans."

"Communities like Marathas and Jats, who were once known to prosper in the agricultural sector, are now demanding reservations because the crisis has become so major", he further added.

Nitish Kumar even condemned the 'fasal bima yojana' and 'soil health card' scheme introduced by the Modi government by saying it does not aid farmers at all.

Commenting on the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's statement, he said, "If UP is ready for conducting elections again, then I am ready for it too."

Earlier on Sunday, Keshav Prasad Maurya dared Nitish Kumar to conduct fresh assembly polls in the state by dissolving the assembly, if he has faith in the developmental works done by his government. (ANI)