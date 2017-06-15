Nitish Kumar taunts Yogi Adityanath ahead his Bihar visit

Patna: A day ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Bihar to address a rally in Darbhanga district, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took a dig at him, saying those coming to Bihar to deliver speech should first enforce prohibition in their states and implement reservations for women.





Nitish Kumar, during an official function at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital, said a large number of abandoned cows are found roaming on the roads, including national highways in Uttar Pradesh, eating plastic and dying in hundreds.



"Talking big will not work...do something concrete on the ground to protect abandoned cows. Bihar is already working on a project to provide shelter to abandoned cows. What we say, we do and fulfil promises, unlike those who forget their promises," he taunted.

Nitish Kumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised imposition of total prohibition in Bihar, but prohibition had not been enforced in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states.

Taking on "gau rakshaks" or cow vigilantes, he said they should look after abandoned cows and provide them shelter and food instead of attacking people on the roads in the name of protecting cows.