Nitish Kumar to vacate 7 Circular Road residence

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): The Bihar government apprised that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will vacate his residence at Circular Road, which was allotted to him as a former chief minister of Bihar.

This came a day after the Patna High Court asked Kumar and his predecessors why former chief ministers cannot live in private accommodations in the city.

As per an order issued by the Building and Construction Department of the state, Kumar's 7 Circular Road residence is now allocated to the chief secretary of Bihar. The order, which is dated January 7, came in public domain a day after the High Court asked for a response from the Bihar chief minister.

However, the order stated that Kumar will vacate the residence only after the retrofitting and maintenance work at 1 Anne Marg (the official residence of Bihar chief minister) is completed. "Till then 2 Circular Road will act as camp office of the chief secretary," read the order. The Patna High Court on Tuesday had directed Kumar and his predecessors to file a response within a span of four weeks on why former chief ministers of the state cannot live in private accommodations in the city, despite being provided high security. The decision came after a PIL was filed by Kumar and other leaders of the state on the allocation of bungalows to former chief ministers. On Monday, the High Court rejected Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's petition challenging the Bihar government's order to vacate his official accommodation. The bungalow was allocated to Tejashwi in 2015 on his appointment as the deputy chief minister in the Kumar-led government in the state. However, he continues to occupy the house even after RJD severed ties with Kumar's Janata Dal (United). (ANI)