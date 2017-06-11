Nitish meets, greets Lalu on his 70th birthday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday wished Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on his 70th birthday.

"I have come to greet him on his birthday. My best wishes are with him. He has led a long political life. He has contributed a lot to Bihar's politics and the society," Nitish said.

Extending his greetings, Nitish also presented a bouquet of red roses to Lalu.

"The Chief Minister along with other leaders of the grand alliance has come to wish me on my birthday. I want to thank Bihar's people for their love and support," Lalu told the media here.

He further said that he had celebrated his birthday with his family by cutting a cake at midnight. Meanwhile, Lalu's supporters also gathered outside his residence to wish him on his birthday. Lalu, former chief minister of Bihar, who turned 70 today, will later celebrate his birthday along with party workers by cutting a 70-pound cake. (ANI)