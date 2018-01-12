Nitish safe after attack on his convoy in Bihar

[India] Jan. 12 (ANI): The convoy of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was attacked on Friday here in which Kumar was rescued safely.

The chief minister's convoy came under attack attacked in the Nandar village of Buxar district when Kumar was returning after attending a meeting during his Vikas Smaiksha Yatra.

The attackers pelted stones on the vehicles in the Kumar's convoy. While Kumar escaped the attack, at least of two securitymen sustained injuries in stone pelting by some of the villagers.

Nitish Kumar is on a state-wide tour since December 12 to take a stock of state government's development schemes over the years. (ANI)