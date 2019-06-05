Nitish takes a jibe at 'Iftar' tweet of Giriraj, says he does 'all this' for media

[India], June 4 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday took a jibe at BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh's 'Iftar' tweets, saying that "he does all this so that media makes news out of it."

Referring to Singh's tweets on Kumar and LJP leaders - Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan - wearing skull caps and relishing Iftar parties, Chief Minister Kumar told media persons: "He (Giriraj Singh) does all this so that media makes news out of it."

Earlier in the day, Singh had taken a jibe at JD-U and LJP leaders for hosting Iftar parties, asking if they would have organised such gatherings during the Navratri.

The BJP leader had tweeted four photos featuring Chief Minister Kumar, Paswan and his son Chirag wearing skull caps while attending Iftar parties. Singh's Hindi tweet roughly translates: "How beautiful the pictures would have been if only-fruit feasts were organised during Navratri with similar affection? Why do we lag behind when it comes to our own practices and religion and ahead in showoff?" Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah pulled up Singh for his jibe at BJP allies for hosting Iftar parties. Shah called up and asked Singh to refrain from making such statements, sources told ANI. Reacting to Singh's comment, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said: "I do not know what Giriraj ji has tweeted. But I want to say that I am proud to be a Hindu. I organise Iftar parties and Holi events too. I have been organising Iftar party for the last 25 years." (ANI)