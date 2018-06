[India], June 11 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wished Rashtriya Janta Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on his 71st birthday on Monday.

After the 2015 assembly elections in Bihar, the JD(U) led by Nitish and RJD led by Lalu were running a coalition government. (ANI)