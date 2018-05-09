Nitsh Kumar's government offers Rs 1 lakh to Dalit candidates who clear IAS prelims

Patna: The Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has approved to give Rs 1 lakh to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates who crack the civil services preliminary tests conducted by the UPSC.

The scheme - Anusuchit Jati Evam Anusuchit Janjati Yojana - was approved by the state cabinet during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Kumar.

Addressing a press meet, Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh said "likewise, an assistance of Rs 50,000 will be given to SC/ST students who clear the PT (preliminary test) for civil services exams conducted by the Bihar Public Services Commission (BPSC)".

"Preparations for civil services exams, whether those conducted by the UPSC or the BPSC, often require candidates to move away from their home towns to places with better study facilities. The move is aimed at helping bright aspirants concentrate on their studies without worrying about expenses", Singh said.

"The money will be transferred directly into accounts of the eligible candidates and the entire amount will be paid in a single instalment," the chief secretary, accompanied by Principal Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat Department, Arun Kumar Singh, and Secretary SC/ST Welfare Deparment Prem Singh Meena, said.

Another measure aimed at helping SC/ST students approved by the cabinet was an assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to "to all boys and girls from the community who may be studying while putting up in hostels meant for the SCs and STs", Singh said.

The aforementioned assistance will be a part of the Mukhyamantri Anusuchit Jati Evam Janjati Chhatravas Yojana, he said.

Government sources said about 1,500 students from the two reserved categories clear the first stage of the recruitment examination by the state-level public service commission. An average of 200 more students from these communities clear the civil services preliminary examination conducted by UPSC. The preliminary examinations are aimed at screening out the non-serious candidates; those who make the grade are put through a tougher, detailed examination and an interview.

The Nitish Kumar cabinet, Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh said, has also decided to provide 15 kg of grain per month - rice and wheat - to every student staying in the hostels meant for SCs, STs, Extremely Backward Castes, Other Backward Classes and the minority communities.

A leader from Nitish Kumar's party Janata Dal Secular suggested the Cabinet decisions would also help ensure that the anger building up among Dalits against the BJP does not scorch the JDS. Last year, Nitish Kumar had pulled the plug on its grand alliance with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress and swapped them for the BJP.

As part of this attempt, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had last month decided to extend all schemes run by Mahadalit Vikas Mission to people from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, a sharp contrast to the BJP's perceived inability to protect the interests of dalits and tribals.