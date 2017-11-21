Nityanand apologises for his 'warning' to PM Modi's dissenters

[India], Nov.21 (ANI): Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai, who warned of dire consequence to those pointing fingers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday apologised for his statement.

Expressing regret over his statement, the BJP leader told ANI, "My statement is being misquoted. It was just a sentence quoted from a phrase. If someone has been hurt then I express my regret and also apologies. I also take back my statement."

Addressing a gathering in Patna, Rai had said that he would chop off and break the hand of one raising finger against Prime Minister Modi.

He had also urged the political leaders to support the Prime Minister keeping aside their grudges. "Your own son rose out of poverty to become Prime Minister. Regardless of differences, everyone in the country should value it. If any hand or finger is raised against him (Modi), we should come together and break it and if needed even chop it off," Rai had said. (ANI)