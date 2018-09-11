Nizam Museum heist: Thieves nabbed, artefacts recovered

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sep 11 (ANI): Task force of Hyderabad Police on Tuesday apprehended two persons involved in the theft at the Nizam Museum last week, and recovered the stolen artefacts.

The valuables which were stolen from the museum on September 3 included a gold tiffin box, gold teacup, saucer, and a gold spoon, all of which were recovered on Tuesday.

The thieves have been identified by police as Mohammad Mubeen and Mohammad Ghouse Pasha. Mubeen was allegedly planning to sell of the valuables in the international market, but could not succeed. He later tried to sell the valuables in the domestic market but was unsuccessful yet again.

Speaking on the case, Commissioner of Police (Hyderabad), Anjani Kumar said: "As you know on the morning of September 3, this theft was committed. The value of the artefacts was over Rs. 1 crore, but they say that in the international market, during the auction, it could go up to Rs. 100 crores. This was not just a property offence, but it dealt with the history, culture, tradition and legacy of our state. The thieves also wanted to steal a Quran covered in gold." Kumar also clarified that the theft was not due to a shortfall on the police's behalf, but because of lapses in the security of the museum, which is being safeguarded by a private organisation. "Private security personnel are deployed at the museum and it was their responsibility to provide security mechanisms. We found a lot of lapses there. We are here to guide, help, and train them so that they also acquire professional skills," he added. Mubeen, who returned from Saudi Arabia, was fascinated by the artefacts during his visit to the museum. He then planned the theft with Pasha. The thieves first conducted a recce and then implemented their plan three days later. As planned, the thieves entered the museum through a window and carried out the act. While scanning the CCTV footages, police traced Mubeen from the footage and pressed into action to nab him. The Nizam Museum is a repository of souvenirs and mementos gifted to the last Nizam of Hyderabad state, Mir Osman Ali Khan Asaf Jah VII, on account of his silver jubilee celebrations in 1936. (ANI)