Nizami neither a worker nor youth leader, clarifies Congress

[India], December 9 (ANI): Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on Salman Nizami, the Congress on Saturday said that a person like him is neither the worker or youth leader of the party.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala's statement has come hours after Narendra Modi, while addressing a public rally in Gujarat's Lunawada, took on Nizami, an alleged Youth Congress leader, over his tweet where he questioned the family background of the Prime Minister.

"Who is this person the prime minster is referring to? Neither is he a worker of Congress nor its youth leader," Surjewala told ANI.

In return, Surjewala reminded Prime Minister Modi that it was their party who executed Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru to death. He even suggested the Prime Minister to focus on the issues of Gujarat and national security in which the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) 'record has not been good so far.' "We would request the prime minister to please reveal what did the Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said about Burhan Wani. Have they (BJP) forgotten that their party in the Valley has made Asiya Andrabi the face of beti-bachao campaign, who is hand-in-gloves with militants and went to Pakistan for feast?" he asked. Earlier in the day, Nizami had tweeted: "Rahul Gandhi, son of Rajiv Gandhi. Sacrificed his life for India. Rahul Gandhi, grandson of Indira Gandhi. Sacrificed her life for India. Rahul Gandhi, grand son of Jawaharlal Nehru, fought for India's independence. Narendra Modi, son of ...? Grand son of ...?" As the voting for the first phase of Gujarat assembly polls took-off this morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been canvassing for the public's mandate by berating every attack made by the Congress Party, especially over Prime Minister Modi's humble beginning. (ANI)