NMCG highlights efforts taken for Ganga Rejuvenation

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), in a one day workshop organised in collaboration with the National Water Mission (NWM), showcased efforts being taken for rejuvenation of the River Ganga.

The workshop was conducted on the theme 'Sector Enterprises on Corporate social responsibility' at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, in the national capital on Wednesday.

Namami Gange Program, which was launched in 2015, is an integrated Ganga conservation mission. It has made significant strides and achieved key milestones in 2018-19. This is the first mission which is looking at urban as well as rural areas, dealing with a complete range of pollution abatement measures for all kinds of domestic and industrial pollution, rural sanitation, afforestation and conservation of biodiversity.

The mission also monitors various aspects in connection with water quality monitoring, use of modern technology, sustainability of investment by including long term operation and maintenance as part of the project cost, public-private partnership projects and involving all stakeholders through proactive public outreach activities. During the workshop, NMCG Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra provided an overview of the NMCG's activities while underlining the enormous scope of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) in joining hands with the NMCG in the cause of bringing about Nirmalta and Aviralta in the entire Ganga basin. According to the Executive Director of NMCG Rozy Agarwal, the NMCG has utilised banking networks for displaying Clean Ganga messages and corporates like HCL, Indorama, Yes Bank, SCI, Indus Ind Bank are also associated with the projects. HCL has taken up afforestation projects in Noida and Greater Noida as well as Rudraksha plantation in Uttarakhand in association with INTACH. Moreover, U.P. Singh, Secretary of Water Resources Ministry, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, has made an appeal to all PSEs, PSUs and corporates to partner with the NMCG. Almost 30-35 Navratna Companies and other PSUs were present in the workshop along with corporates such as Reliance Foundation and organisations like TERI and CII Water Institute. (ANI)