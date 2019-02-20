NMCG, Physikalisch-TechnischeBundesanstalt organize workshop on water quality

[India] Feb 20 (ANI): National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in collaboration with Physikalisch-TechnischeBundesanstalt (PTB) organised a one-day workshop on PTB-Ganges Project themed “Strengthening of Water Quality for Monitoring Water Quality of Ganga” at the NMCG headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The aim of the workshop was to project frame and primary findings, disseminate necessary information about the projects and get the inputs and commitment from stakeholders.

The stakeholders such as CPCB, State Project Management Groups from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, all the 5 State Pollution Control Boards, C-Ganga, National Institute of Hydrology, Central Water Commission, WWF India, National Physical Laboratory, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, GIZ India took part in the event.

NMCG Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, while welcoming the guests, said “There has been a strong collaboration between India and Germany in the water sector and especially the Namami Gange Programme. Since the very inception, Germany has been the first and foremost collaborator with NMCG, with GIZ India taking the lead and partnering with us for projects in Uttarakhand. This workshop aims to create a positive discussion around real-time assessment of data and find quality measures to support those techniques." "We need to identify the best and logical ways for data collection with correct methodology and sampling techniques. The end results after these interventions in one state should be applicable in other states as well and the qualitative data should not vary. I look forward to the collaborative partnership between NMCG and PTB which will further strengthen our resolve to work for Nirmal and Aviral Ganga.” Wolfgang Koster, Deputy Head of Economic Cooperation and Development, German Embassy, said “This workshop is an example of successful Indo-German Partnership. It is a new push to our commitment towards Indo-German co-operation and development. While we are working in the upstream of Uttarakhand for cleaning the Ganga River, the whole of Ganga River will be our topmost priority. It is important that we harmonize the process of data collection, sampling and monitoring strategies and technical issues ranging from reliability of data quality. Moreover, sample collection with right equipment’s also needs to be addressed. I believe that this workshop will be the start of a robust partnership and the goal of Ganga Rejuvenation with the support of all stakeholders.” The study and discussions in this one-day workshop will help in determining favorable outcomes for developing the policy guidelines that would help to improve the quality of data for monitoring the Ganga River. Moreover, data quality would improve through the sampling and analysis of the water samples based on recognized quality assurance measures and a key focus on improving the coordination between all competent bodies and stakeholders. (ANI)