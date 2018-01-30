No Aadhaar card, woman delivers baby at hospital gate

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): In yet another incident of medical apathy, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur was forced to deliver at hospital gate after authorities denied her admission as she did not have a bank account and an Aadhaar card.

The incident took place in Shahganj Community Health Center here.

The woman was brought to the Community Health Center for delivery, but due to negligence on the part of the hospital staff, the relatives of the pregnant woman had to make the delivery themselves right outside the hospital gate.

The baby was left on the floor for an hour. A passer-by who protested against the medical negligence told ANI, "The photographs of the woman suffering from labour pain and delivering her daughter at the hospital gate dismisses Yogi ji's (UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) claims of providing proper healthcare facilities in the state." "Even though the government is making big claims, this incident falsifies its claims. We are not lying, we have pictures where you can see how the woman delivered her daughter under unhealthy conditions," the passer-by added. However, Medical Superintendent of Police D.S. Yadav said that an investigation was underway and strict action would be taken against the hospital authorities. (ANI)