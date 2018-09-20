No agenda finalized for meeting between EAM and Pak FM: MEA

[India], Sep 20 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday informed that no agenda has been set for the meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi which will take place on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"There is nothing much to read into this meeting at this hour. We have not finalised the agenda of this meeting," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said while addressing reporters here.

Kumar further commenting on the alleged political crisis looming over Maldives said, "We are following upcoming presidential election process closely. We hope the election process in the Maldives will happen in free, fair and credible manner."

Kumar also took the occasion to confirm that Pakistan has not issued any official statement in regard with opening the Kartarpur corridor and said, "EAM will therefore raise this issue in her meeting with the Pak Foreign Minister on sidelines of UNGA." He further commented on the extradition of the British middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scandal, Christian Michel, and saying, "We haven't received any official intimation from UAE government about this case. There are possibilities that there could be internal developments within the system, but we react only when we're officially intimated by the government of the day." (ANI)