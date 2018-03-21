No airport slot issues, claims IndiGo Airlines

[India], Mar. 20 (ANI): Speaking on the issues regarding flight slots allotted by the airport authorities, Indigo in a statement said that no slot allotted to the airlines remains unutlised for more than a month and neither does the airline intend to leave any slot unutilised for that period of time.

The questions arised after Indigo airlines' New Engine Option (NEO) aircrafts have been grounded for more than a month and according to Directorate General of Civil Aviations (DGCA) regulations, if an airline does not utilise an allocated slot for one month, the slot may be cancelled.

For the unversed, IndiGo airlines had grounded three Pratt and Whitney powered NEO aircrafts on February 10 after the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued a directive to do so. More planes have been grounded since, as numerous technical glitches, including mid-flight engine failures, were detected. "Two NEOs are already back in the air today. A third Neo is expected to be back in the air later tonight. Robert Leduc of Pratt & Whitney has already stated in their last analyst call that they expect to see all IndiGo NEOs back in the air by end of April," Indigo said in the statement dispelling any possibility of troubles on that front. (ANI)