No alliance with Congress in all five poll-bound states, says CPM

New Delhi: THE CPM on Saturday announced that it will not have any understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress in the five states going to Assembly polls in November and December. The party is yet to take a final call on its Lok Sabha strategy, as there is no unanimity on the issue, and a final decision may be taken only in January, it is learnt.

The CPM central committee, which began its three-day meeting here, endorsed the decision to be a part of seven-party alliances in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and the Bahujan Left Front in Telangana. Left Front partner CPI is part of an alliance comprising the Congress, TDP and the Telangana Jana Samiti in the southern state.

The CPM, CPI, Samajwadi Party, JD(S), CPI(ML), RLD and Marxist-Communist Party of India (MCPI) have joined hands to form Rajasthan Democratic Front to fight the elections there. Party sources said it expects the BSP, which has already announced it will not ally with the Congress, to be part of the front. In MP and Chhattisgarh, too, CPM will try to enter into an understanding with smaller parties and be part of a non-Congress alliance, it is learnt. There has been a demand in the party for a tacit tactical understanding with the Congress to prevent vote division, but the central committee did not accept this view. The party's West Bengal unit has for long sought a tacit understanding with the Congress to defeat both Trinamool Congress and BJP in the state.