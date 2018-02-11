No alliance with Rajinikanth if his hue is saffron: Kamal Hassan at Harvard

Kamal Haasan says in Harvard "Hope Rajinikanth's Colour is Not Saffron". One thing is Clear After destroying Kerala, Tripura & Bengal, next on Communists radar is Tamil Nadu. Communists will use Kamal Haasan as their Proxy. He'll launch Party which will be controlled by leftists.





The actor mentioned that both of them are good friends, but "politics is different".





Haasan also said, the reason for starting his own party is that he does not want to work with any of the existing parties.





Speaking about the website, the actor said that it has been designed in a manner wherein people from all sections can participate.





"People can register themselves under the topics of health, education,environment, agriculture, finance and many more sectors," he added.